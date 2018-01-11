Kamala Mills fire: Big breakthrough! Mumbai Police arrests pub owners of ‘1 Above’ Jignesh and Kripesh Sanghvi

The fresh arrest has come a day after the police arrested hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Karia.

In a major success, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, two of the three owners of the pub 1 Above in a case related to the Kamala Mills fire that led to death of 14 innocent lives December 29 night. The police arrested both brothers from the western suburbs of Mumbai by the while they were trying to flee the city. The duo has been booked under the case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The fresh arrest has come a day after the police arrested hotelier and alleged cricket bookie Vishal Karia under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) after finding a car which belonged to another accused Abhijeet Mankar, the co-owner of 1Above, at his residence. He is still at large and is yet to be Arrested the police.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Mumbai court on Tuesday sent the two managers of pub 1 Above – Kevin Bava and Lisbon Lopez – to judicial custody till January 22 in the case related to the fire at the Kamala Mills, which claimed 14 people. Bava and Lopez were arrested by the police on January 1 when they were on the run since the December 29 incident. Both of them were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Another Mumbai court did not permit interim relief to Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli, the co-owner of Mojo’s Bistro, another restro-bar from where the fire is believed to have begun on the night of the incident. He had appealed for an anticipatory bail after the police added his name to the probe. The court will hear his case on Wednesday.

Police have tightened its grip around Mojo’s Bistro after the Mumbai fire department’s report suggested that the fire at the Kamala Mills compound started at the bar. Another owner of Mojo’s Bistro, Yug Pathak, who is the son of retired IPS officer and former Pune Commissioner K K Pathak, was held on January 8 and has been sent to police custody. He has also been arrested for culpable homicide.