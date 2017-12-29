Kamala Mills fire: What birthday girl was doing just moments before tragedy struck; watch video

Khushboo was celebrating her special day with a bunch of friends at a restaurant in the building when the tragedy happened.

Just moments before the fire broke out on a rooftop restaurant in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills complex late last night, Khushboo Mehta was celebrating her birthday in a pub there. Khushboo was celebrating her special day with a bunch of friends at a restaurant in the building when the tragedy happened. Unfortunately the girl died during the fire. Her grandfather said, ” My granddaughter has died. It was her birthday today. No one bothered to check…this restaurant had no fire extinguisher, no equipment to put out fires, no proper outlets. The civic bodies and police did nothing.” A heart-wrenching video has emerged which was recorded just minutes before the fire broke out in the complex. The video shows the 28-year-old celebrating her birthday, cheerfully cutting her cake even as friends share her happiness with their comments. The birthday party was at the ” 1 Above” restaurant of the four-storey building where the fire reportedly started from a false roof made of highly inflammable dry bamboo, NDTV reported. The flames than rapidly spread to Mojo Bistro which was next door. There were over 150 people on the top floor of the building when the fire broke out around 12.30 am.

The tragedy that unfolded in Mumbai last night claimed 15 lives, most of the victims died of suffocation. Twenty-one people were injured in the fire, which broke out at the hotel terrace on the third floor of the commercial complex at Lower Parel area, the official said. “The fire brigade rescued at least 35 injured persons, who were trapped inside the hotel. They were shifted to a hospital,” he said. “During treatment, 14 people, including 11 women, were declared dead. Most of the victims died of suffocation,” he said adding that 21 others sustained serious burn injuries.

Police have booked Hratesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Manka of C Grade Hospitality, which manages the pub, along with others, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). They have been booked by N M Joshi Marg Police Station and two of them have been detained, the official said.