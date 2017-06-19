Kamal Rashid Khan calls Indian players ‘fixers,’ wants them behind bars

The 42-year-old actor went on a Twitter rant and termed Team India and Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI), who according to him is fooling the people of India by fixing matches, “fixers.” (Express Photo)

Kamal Rashid Khan does it again! KRK, who is known for his controversial statements and remarks on Twitter, has made serious allegations against the Indian Cricket Team after India lost to Pakistan in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. The 42-year-old actor went on a Twitter rant and termed Team India and Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI), who according to him is fooling the people of India by fixing matches, “fixers.” He wrote, “Govt should revoke recognition of #BCCIPvtLtd who is fooling 130Cr Indians along with players n making crores of rupees by fixing matches. Virat Kohli should be banned from playing cricket for lifetime for selling pride of 130Cr Indians to Pakistan. He shud be behind the bars.” “All the players of Indian team should be banned by govt from playing cricket coz they have sold themselves n pride of India. #IndVsPak,” he added.

The ‘Deshdrohi’ star also tagged players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in his tweets and called them ‘Deshdrohis.’ “offer u all @YUVSTRONG12 @imVkohli @msdhoni @SDhawan25 roles in #Deshdrohi2 coz you are the real one. U can cheat 130Cr Indians easily. You all fixers @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni shud stop fooling ppl n retire immediately if you ppl have even little shame #IndVsPak.”

He did not stop here. KRK also raised allegations on actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was there to promote his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ as he predicted that Hardik Pandya will be the player to watch out for today and also told people to thrown eggs and tomatoes on players at the airport when they reach home from England.

He tweeted, “SRK said during commentary that Pandya will play good today. Toh Kaya Ye Sirf Ittefak Tha, Yaa Kuch Zayada. How did he know about it? Ppl should throw eggs n tomatoes on players at the airport, when they return from london coz they are real Deshdrohi, who sold themselves.” He also felt that Indian players play according to the script and get their salary only for that.