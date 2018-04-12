Kamal Haasan’s message to PM Narendra Modi on Cauvery: ‘Perform your constitutional duty’

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice to Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery river water dispute. The actor tweeted a copy of his letter in which he said that the Supreme Court has already performed its constitutional duty by delivering a judgement and now it is the Centre’s turn to do so by setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the directives issued by the top court.

He said that the delay on part of the government is sending a message that it is being done deliberately keeping the upcoming elections in Karnataka in mind. He said that it is the perogative of the Prime Minister to prove this wrong by acting immediately on the Supreme Court’s order. While Tamil Nadu has been insisting that the government set up the CMB, Karnataka is opposed to it. Kerala has said that the CMB should be headed by Union Secretary or Water Resource Secretary and Secretaries of all the four states including Puducherry be appointed as the members.

The actor also sought to remind PM Modi that when he was the CM of Gujarat, he had faced a similar situation with the division of Narmada river water. Haasan said that he (Modi) had then taken a stand for his state and resolved the issue. He noted that the Prime Minister has an experience of water sharing among four states through Narmada Control Authority. “Please do the needful as our Prime Minister and set up the Cauvery water Management Board to ensure implementation of Supreme Court order in the letter in spirit,” he said.

Further, he expressed confidence that the PM will fulfil his duty towards the farmers of Tamil Nadu by setting up the CMB. He added that Kerala and Puducherry should also get their share of water as per the top court’s order.

The Supreme Court had on February 16 granted six weeks’ time to the Centre to formulate a scheme to distribute water of Cauvery river among the parties. The deadline ended on March 29 with the Centre filing a petition seeking three more months time to implement its order citing assembly polls in Karnataka. Later, the court rapped the Centre and directed it to submit the draft of the scheme by May 3. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12.