Kamal Haasan party flag meaning, website name, other details; all you need to know about Makkal Needhi Maiam

Kamal Haasan finally launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday morning. (Source: PTI)

Putting an end to all the speculations, actor Kamal Haasan finally launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday morning. Kamal Haasan also unveiled the logo and symbol of the party at an event which was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at the event, Haasan said that the party will take a clear stand against the menace of paying voters money, a problem that has plagued Tamil Nadu for years. The actor-turned-politician said that people have been fooled over the years and end up selling their votes without realising their importance.

Talking about his party’s policies, Haasan said will not enter the politics of caste and religion. The actor said that his party will work to provide quality education for all sections of people and good governance sans corruption. He said that fighting against corruption is everyone’s responsibility.

Kamal Haasan Party Flag meaning:

The actor unfurled the party flag in red, white and black hues on Tuesday. It will also serve as the logo and symbol of Makkal Needhi Maiam party. The flag depicts six hands holding onto one other. Out of this, three hands are in red while the other three are in white. At the centre of the flag is a six-pointed star in black, forming a white core.

Explaining the flag to the crowds, Kamal Haasan said that it depicts the new map of South India. “The six hands stand for the six states. The six pointed star represents you and people’s justice,” he added. These six states can be – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with the union territory of Puducherry.

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam

Kamal Haasan Party website:

Kamal Haasan has also launched official website of Makkal Needhi Maiam, maiam.com. The actor said that his party is against freebies and will rather create employment opportunities and empower people. “There will be no quarter or scooter,” he said.

Kamal Haasan Party Name:

Talking about his party’s name Makkal Needhi Maiam, Haasan said that he chose this name as he is at the centre. The name of the party roughly translates to the Centre for People’s Justice in English. “People ask me what is this ‘Maiam?’, and if I am on the left or the right? That is why I kept the name ‘Maiam’, which means centre,” he added.

Delving into the reason behind his entry into politics, Haasan said he was seized of a guilty conscience when he thought of what he had done for the people who showered him with their love. “I then decided that the rest of my life is for you, and that is why this hurry (to launch party),” he told the huge crowd that had gathered.