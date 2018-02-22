Kamal Haasan opposes ‘saffronisation’, urges space, respect for all

Kamal Haasan, who launched his political party Makkal Neethi Mayyam yesterday, has said his politics will be free of caste and religion. (ANI)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today opposed “saffronisation,” saying all sections of people should be given their space and respect. Using the national flag as a symbol to convey his political message, the actor denied the accusation that he was denigrating the Hindu right wing ideology.

In November last year, the actor had faced flak for his “Hindu extremists” remark from the BJP and other right wing outfits. However, he had clarified then that he was not anti-Hindu.

“Some say that Kamal Haasan is denigrating saffron. It is wrong. Saffron has been given its rightful place for its sacrifice, what is more, even the national flag has a place for it,” he said writing in his column in Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan.’

The actor-turned-politician said, “I say that saffron should, however, not spread to the entire flag. Let us give space and respect for others. It is the pledge we have taken and that is what has been mentioned in the Constitution too.”

He, however, did not name or blame any political party in this respect.

Also, he did not name any specific incidents or give a context or the trigger for raising the matter immediately after launching his party.

Claiming that a video appeared in YouTube in which some were shown taking a pledge to remove the word secular from the Constitution, he asked how such a change came through in about 50 years.

“Can sacrifice (of pluralistic values) to such an extent be made for the sake of votes,” Haasan said and raised a question mark if such a thing was not worse than a war.

He said during olden times even warfare had its own set of dharmic values.

Sans such ancient values, a “politics that involved bloodshed all the time should be changed and that is my desire,” he said.

Great leaders like Gandhiji and Dr Ambedkar had worked for the country despite differences among them and such lessons should not be lost, Haasan said.

“I am beginning my journey as a postman making you remember it (working for the nation despite differences),” he said.