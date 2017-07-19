Kamal Haasan does not know politics, says Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

“He is into acting… does not know about politics. After he comes to politics and says (such) things, we will give a proper response,” the chief minister said. (Source: PTI)

Kamal Haasan’s allegations of corruption in the Tamil Nadu government drew a sharp response today from Chief Minister K Palaniswami who said the actor “does not know politics” and he would give a proper response once the film-star takes the “political plunge”. “He is into acting… does not know about politics. After he comes to politics and says (such) things, we will give a proper response,” the chief minister said.

Palaniswami’s remarks comes in the wake of his cabinet colleagues, including state Finance Minister D Jaykaumar, tearing into the actor for his remarks on corruption in the government. Jayakumar had asked Haasan to refrain from making “generalised comments” and wondered why he had not made such allegations when late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was alive. The finance minister had also asked the popular actor to make such comments after entering politics, but said Haasan did not have the “guts” to do so.

Ministers S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam had also hit out Haasan for his statement. Velumani had sought evidence from Haasan to back his charge and also asked whether the actor was ready to furnish details of the taxes he had paid for his films. The Law Minister, Shanmugam, wanted a case to be filed against Haasan. The 62-year-old actor, however, was supported by many opposition parties, including the CPI (M) and the CPI.

Rebel AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said everyone was entitled to express their opinions in a democracy and suggested that a proper reply be given to a differing opinion. The BJP also took a dig at the actor’s tweet on his possible entry into politics, wondering why the celebrity, “without doing any service to the people”, had a “sudden awakening” on entering the field. The party’s state unit president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, told reporters, earlier in Coimbatore, that actors, before entering politics, should think about their contributions to society, as many leaders are already there to serve the people.