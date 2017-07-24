Kabul blast: India condemns terror attack

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters)

India today strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul in which 26 people were killed and said the perpetrators and supporters of such heinous acts need to be brought to justice. “We strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Kabul city today resulting in loss of innocent precious lives. India stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Afghanistan,” the External Affairs Ministry said. Forty-one people were also wounded when a car bomb struck a bus carrying government employees through a Shiite neighbourhood in Kabul. The MEA said the continuing terrorist violence in Afghanistan is violation of the basic rights of the people of the country and meant to undermines efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous, stable and united Afghanistan. “The perpetrators and supporters of such heinous acts need to be brought to justice. The safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists must end,” it said.