KAAC election result 2017: BJP registers historic victory, bags 24 out of 26 seats in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls

The BJP and the Congress had contested all the seats, while the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP in the Sarbananda Sonowal government, contested 14 seats. (PTI)

KAAC election result 2017: Scripting a historic victory that too in its maiden poll foray into Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won 24 out of 26 seats in the region, decimating the Congress which ruled the region from 2001 to 2015, Times of India reported. The remaining two seats were bagged by Karbi Anglong Democratic Forum (KADF). The BJP and the Congress had contested all the seats, while the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP in the Sarbananda Sonowal government, contested 14 seats. However, AGP too could not win any seat in the elections.

The poll results came as big setback for Congress as the debacle was a reminder of 1989 for the grand old party when the Left-wing Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) had won 22 seats in the region. However, Congress later ruled council from 2001 to 2015, the period when it also ruled state under three-time former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The KAAC election was considered as the first major poll after the saffron party came to the helm in the state under the leadership of new chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. TOI reports that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers and legislators had carried out a series of election campaigns in the run-up during the campaign for KAAC election