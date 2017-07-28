K Palaniswami unveils climate change ready environment policy

The policy document, prepared by the Environment Department,was received by Environment Minister K C Karupannan from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on July 26 in the presence of top officials. (Image Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami unveiled the State Environment Policy 2017 which has among its goals measures to tackle the impact of climate change. Ensuring readiness to take necessary steps to face the impact of climate change, protecting environment resources, developing and renewing it, integrating environment dependent welfare schemes with development projects are among the goals of the policy, an official release said here today. The policy document, prepared by the Environment Department,was received by Environment Minister K C Karupannan from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on July 26 in the presence of top officials, including Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.

The policy was devised after eliciting the opinions of stakeholders,including industries, general public and NGOs and was in tune with the goals underlined in the Tamil Nadu Vision 2023 document, the release said. Also, steps and strategies that need to be taken to implement the goals of the new policy across fields, including agriculture were also deliberated in the policy document.”The Tamil Nadu government will give necessary advice and orders to stake holders, and implementing agencies to fulfil the goals,” the release said.