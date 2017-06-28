K K Venugopal to replace Mukul Rohatgi as Attorney General of India? PM Narendra Modi to take call

After a number of prominent names made the rounds for the top constitutional post of next Attorney General of India, Constitutional expert K K Venugopal called the speculation that he could very well be the next one as premature. (Twitter/@KKV1931)

After a number of prominent names made the rounds for the top constitutional post of next Attorney General of India, Constitutional expert K K Venugopal called the speculation that he could very well be the next one as premature. This comment came even as sources indicated that his name has emerged as the front-runner for the AG’s post as Mukul Rohatgi’s successor, as reported by Indian Express. Venugopal also declined to comment on the point that whether he had expressed his approval of the same. Venugopal said that he had come to know about two to three names that are being considered for the post and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call once he is back from his official tour.

Venugopal, 86, hails from Kerala’s Kasargode district. In 1954, he started his legal career in Mysore before practising at the Madras High Court under his father, late barrister M K Nambiar and brings over five decades of legal experience with him. He shifted to Delhi when he was appointed additional solicitor general after the Emergency in the 1970s. As per the reports by Indian Express In 1972 he was designated as a senior advocate and made his mark in several important cases, including the one pertaining to the Mandal Commission matter. He has appeared for BJP leader L K Advani in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Venugopal represented A B Vajpayee and Advani when they were arrested upon imposition of the Emergency.

The Attorney General for India is the Indian government’s chief legal advisor, and its primary lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. If appointed, Venugopal will probably the oldest Indian ever to hold the post.

An Attorney General is appointed by the President of India under Article 76(1) of the Constitution and holds office during the pleasure of the President. He must be a person qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court, also must have been a judge of some high court for five years or an advocate of some high court for ten years or an eminent jurist, in the opinion of the President and must be a citizen of India.