K Chandrasekhar Rao revives Third Front dream for small players: Mamata Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi speak in support

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is garnering support from many political parties for his statement on the need to “bring” a qualitative change in Indian politics. KCR had yesterday said he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about a change. To explore the idea, Rao admitted being in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties. Now, KCR’s vision has been backed by many regional political parties who even feel that the Telangana CM can play a very important role in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said regional parties will be key to government formation after the next parliamentary elections and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao will play an important role in that. He said that given the fact that Congress failed to deliver after the 2009 elections, and BJP also did not live up to the people’s expectations, the regional parties have a very important role to play in the Lok Sabha polls.

Owaisi said Chandrashekar Rao will play an important role before and after parliamentary elections next year. He said that KCR’s statement is encouraging and will have a far reaching impact on national politics. He said that KCR can become a pivot against the Congress and the BJP as he has the political far-sightedness and vision. The AIMIM chief added there was a vacuum in the country and people are looking for an alternative.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren have also supported KCR. Banerjee, in fact, telephoned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana CM and supported his plan of forming a third front. According to a report by IANS, Banerjee said that she fully agrees with KCR and is ready to work with him. “Ham aap se ek mat hain. Aap ke saath rahengey” (I am in agreement with you. I will work with you),” the CM office was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, K Chandrashekhar Rao said that as people are vexed now, there is a need for change in the national politics. He said that no qualitative change has been seen by people even after 70 years of democracy.