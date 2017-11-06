K Chandrasekhar Rao objects to Congress MLA’s remarks on government’s land records purification drive

Telangana Legislative Assembly today witnessed a heated debate over the state government’s ongoing “purification and updation” of land records with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Image: PTI)

Telangana Legislative Assembly today witnessed a heated debate over the state government’s ongoing “purification and updation” of land records with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao taking exception to the remarks of opposition Congress member M Bhatti Vikramarka. Responding to Vikramarka’s comments on ‘Rytu Samanvaya Samitis’ (farmers coordination panels) in the context of updation of land records, Rao said the remarks were wrong and misleading. The factually incorrect remarks of the member should be removed from records, he said.

Vikramarka said the programme of updation is good and that previous Congress governments too conducted farmers’ conventions for the purpose. He said he would not agree if the government said such exercise is taken up for the first time. Recalling history since the Mughal rule in India, he talked about the significance of land and the contributions of Congress governments, both at the Centre and in undivided AP, to help the poor vis-a-vis land since Independence.

Noting that the subject of the debate and the talk of the member are different, Rao asked what was the need for the present government to conduct updation and purification if there was no problem with the records. Vikramarka also asked the government to look into the reported irregularities in land registrations and records in other issues as well. MIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi spoke at length on the protection of Waqf and also temple lands from encroachments. The debate did not not conclude today.