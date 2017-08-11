K Chandrasekhar Rao asks officials to prepare 10 year plan for Hyderabad’s development

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Reuters)

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday asked officials to prepare a 10-year action plan for the development of Hyderabad. He directed them to start taking up measures in tune with the action plan. At a review meeting held with ministers and top officials on Hyderabad development, Rao said an overall plan for Hyderabad for the next 30 years should also be prepared.

He wanted the officials to come out with a detailed plan on constructing two water reservoirs in the city, drainage, sewerage network, flood canals, power supply, sanitation, transport, markets, toilets, greenery and other matters.

“We have given top priority on giving uninterrupted power supply and we have achieved success. We are constructing projects to make the state power surplus. Now the government will focus on giving better infrastructure to the people,” he said while pointing out that the city has about one crore population.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, he directed officials to grow tress in the forestlands around the city. He said Hyderabad should have greenery like New Delhi.

Rao asked the officials to ensure that tanks are protected from pollution. He also wanted them to adhere to the rules while permitting the new constructions. The Chief Minister said Musi riverfront should be developed on the lines of Sabarmati river front.