Jyotiraditya Scindia removed as chairman of SATI

He said that the secretary can’t call the meeting as per the constitution of the society. (Reuters)

The removal of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as chairman of the Board of Governors of Samrat Ashok Technical Institute (SATI) in Vidisha district run by Maharaja Jiwajirao Education Society (MJES) has raised question of legality of the action.

“MJES secretary Pratap Bhanu Sharma has illegally convened a meeting of the society on January 11 in Vidisha in which Scindia was unlawfully removed as chairman of SATI,” MJES member and senior Supreme Court advocate N K Mody told reporters here.

You may also like to watch

He said that the secretary can’t call the meeting as per the constitution of the society.

On the other hand, Sharma told PTI that the meeting he had convened was legal as it was organised following the procedure and “in interest” of SATI, Scindia was removed and replaced by MP technical education Minister Dipak Joshi.

Scindia headed MJES which runs four engineering colleges including SATI and two polytechnic colleges, Mody, a former M P High Court Judge said.