Justin Trudeau India visit: Canadian PM kick starts weeklong trip, check his itinerary for 7-days

The Canadina PM is accompanied to India by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and three children. (Photo: Twitter)

Justin Trudeau India visit: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed on the Indian soil on Saturday and kick-started his week-long visit to the country with a trip to the Taj Mahal today. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23, where the leaders of the two nations will hold wide-ranging talks. His main focus during for his meeting with PM Modi will be on a wide variety of issues including defence and counter-terrorism cooperation. The Canadian PM is accompanied to India by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, daughter Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau and sons Xavier James Trudeau and Hadrien Trudeau.

During this 7-day visit to the country, Justin Trudeau along with his family will be visiting Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar. Trudeau’s visit to PM Narendra Modi’s home state will be the first by a Canadian Prime Minister. According to sources, the groundwork ahead of the Canadian PM’s visit to India was done the National Security Advisors of both the countries. Before leaving for India, PM Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to share a post and said, “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.”

Justin Trudeau’s itinerary for his week-long visit is as follows-

February 18: The Canadian PM will be visiting the Taj Mahal today along with his wife and three children.

February 19: Trudeau is scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad after which he will go to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and participate in an event at IIM-Ahmedabad.

February 20: On the third of his visit, PM Trudeau will hold meetings with top business leaders and meet representatives of the Indian film industry in Mumbai.

February 21: On the fourth day of his visit, before visiting the national capital, PM Justin Trudeau will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar and leave for Delhi on the same day.

February 22: In Delhi, on the fifth day of his visit, The Canadian Prime Minister will visit the Jama Masjid along with a cricket ground. He will also be delivering a lecture at a gathering of Canadian and Indian business leaders.

February 23: PM Trudeau will be meeting his Indian counterpart on day 6. The two leaders will talk over a wide variety of issues.

February 24: The Canadian Prime Minister on his last day in India will address a conference of young change-makers.