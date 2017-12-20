Justice UD Salvi takes charge as acting Chairperson of NGT

NGT’s functioning has been hit by vacancies as the apex environment watchdog is left with less than one-third of its sanctioned strength of 20 officials. (PTI)

Justice Umesh Dattatraya Salvi took charge as the acting Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) today, following the retirement of Justice Swatanter Kumar.

Justice Salvi will continue in office until the date a new chairperson is appointed or the date of his superannuation, whichever is earlier, according to a government notification. He will retire on February 13, 2018.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests notification states, “…the central government hereby authorises Justice Umesh Dattatraya Salvi, Judicial Member, NGT to act as Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, as the vacancy in the office of Chairperson has arisen due to superannuation of Justice Swatanter Kumar, with effect from December 20, 2017 until the date on which a new Chairperson is appointed or till the date of his superannuation, whichever is earlier.”

Justice Salvi was enrolled as an advocate in 1977. He was appointed City Civil and Additional Sessions Judge, Mumbai in August 1993.

Elevated as judge at the Bombay High Court on February 10, 2009, Justice Salvi was appointed a Judicial Member of the NGT on February 14, 2013.

NGT’s functioning has been hit by vacancies as the apex environment watchdog is left with less than one-third of its sanctioned strength of 20 officials.

The NGT was established on October 18, 2010 under the National Green Tribunal Act for effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources.

The tribunal’s principal bench is located in New Delhi while its zonal benches are in Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai and its circuit benches are in Shimla, Shillong, Jodhpur and Kochi.

The tribunal consists of a full-time chairperson, judicial members and expert members. The minimum number of judicial and expert members prescribed is 10 in each category and maximum number is 20 in each category.