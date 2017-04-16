Justice should be done to Muslim women, says PM Narendra Modi on triple talaq

The Prime Minister said if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.(ANI)

Raising the ‘triple talaq’ issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said justice should be done to Muslim women. The Prime Minister said if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.

In his address to the BJP national executive here, he said there should not be any “conflict” in the Muslim community over this issue. “He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited.

You may also like to watch:

“We do not want that there is conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any scial evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister’s spirit,” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters.