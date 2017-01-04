Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on former CJI TS Thakur: He and I are like chalk and cheese

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar swears in – Image: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Twitter

This morning, Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar took charge as the 44th Chief Justice of India. The oath ceremony was administered by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing the former CJI TS Thakur’s farewell yesterday, CJI JS Khehar listed the former’s attributes and qualities, saying,” He works tirelessly and has always gone by his conscience in judgments. He has never hurried counsel, always heard matters calmly and had abundant patience and gave people the chance to speak. He is an outstanding judge with outstanding qualities.”

“What can we wish for Justice TS Thakur,” CJI JS Khehar said, “When I once asked him what he wished to do after retirement, he said to me ‘I would like to drive the tractor on my farm and be on my own.’ I wish he gets to do what he wants. Another time, I asked him why not be a film director and he replied, ‘I can be an actor.’ We wish him to be President. Mega bucks in arbitration if that is what he wants to do. We wish him to be able to do everything he wants – be it writing his father’s autobiography, driving the tractor in his farm, becoming an actor and so on.”

Image: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Twitter

Outstanding judge with outstanding qualities: Justice JS Khehar on former CJI TS Thakur

Entry tax judgment cleared thousands of cases across various High Courts: Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

On a lighter note and with humor, CJI JS Khehar said, “He and I are like chalk and cheese – there is absolutely no comparison between us.”

Let retiring SC judges be able to practice again: Former CJI TS Thakur

Gaurav Bhatia, Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association said, “Some chairs are known by the values and the personality of the person who occupies it – I believe this will be the case when Justice Khehar occupies the chair as Chief Justice of India. The members of the Bar have high expectations. We expect that you (JS Khehar J.) will be kind to the Bar as Justice TS Thakur has been. You have our absolute support and we welcome you. Justice TS Thakur has passed the baton to safe hands.”

Justice JS Khehar’s tenure as Chief Justice of India will continue till August 27, 2017.