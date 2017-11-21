Justice Dalveer Bhandari re-elected to ICJ, PM Narendra Modi says proud moment for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. Interestingly, this is the first time in 71 years, when the United Kingdom will not have a judge on the bench of the ICJ. PM shared a couple of posts on Twitter saying, “I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us.” He also congratulated External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and said, “Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India.”

India’s nominee Dalveer Bhandari was locked in a neck-to-neck fight for re-election with UK’s Christopher Greenwood as the UN could not decide between them after electing four out of five judges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). 70 years old Bhandari received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final vacancy on the ICJ after separate but simultaneous elections were held at the UN headquarters in New York.

According to PTI, soon after the election results were announced, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin was congratulated by representatives of other countries on the floor of the General Assembly.

In a dramatic turn of events, British Permanent Representative to the UN Matthew Rycroft wrote identical letters to the presidents of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council before the two chambers were scheduled to meet at 3 pm (local time) for the 12th round of voting. Rycroft in his letter which was read out simultaneously in the General Assembly and the Security Council said, “The current deadlock is unlikely to be broken by further rounds of voting. We have therefore consulted our candidate Sir Christopher Greenwood who has confirmed that his candidate for re-election to the International Court of Justice should be withdrawn”.

Rycroft added, “In taking this step, we have borne in mind the close relationship that the United Kingdom and India have always enjoyed and we will continue to enjoy; and the fact that both candidates fulfil the requirements for our elections and have already served the court diligently with impartiality and independence.”