Justice CS Karnan arrested from Coimbatore, says West Bengal CID

Karnan, 62, has been evading arrest since May 9 after being sentenced to six months imprisonment for contempt of court by the Supreme Court.(PTI)

CS Karnan arrested: Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was on Tuesday arrested from Coimbatore, India Today TV has reported. Karnan, 62, has been evading arrest since May 9 after being sentenced to six months imprisonment for contempt of court by the Supreme Court. Karnan is the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail term by the apex court. Born on June 12, 1955, Karnan kept authorities waiting since a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar passed the unprecedented arrest order against him.

The High Court justice’s tenure had ended on June 12. A Press Trust of India report says that Justice Karnan made several appeals in the court seeking stay of its jail term order. Karnan’s lawyers had also claimed to have approached President Pranab Mukherjee for exercising his power to stay the apex court’s order, however, no relief was granted to him.

Earlier, the seven-judge bench had directed West Bengal director general of police to take Justice Karnan into custody. Karnan, who was sentenced to six months jail term, had on May 12 moved the apex court for relief, saying neither the high courts nor their judges, were “subordinate” to it. He had sought recall of the apex court’s order, contending he could not be held guilty of contempt of court.

Earlier, speaking on the issue, Karnan had said the Contempt of Courts Act was a “cathartic jurisprudence which belonged to the Dark Ages, the era of inquisition and torture, distinct from the classical Roman Law which constitutes the foundation of modern jurisprudence”.