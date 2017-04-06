Just before GST Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Manmohan Singh urged Congress not to push amendments

Manmohan Singh’s suggestion had come hours after Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yehury had met over the issue. (ANI)

Just before Goods and Services Tax (GST) was passed in the Rajya Sabha, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had urged the Congress not to push for amendments in the Upper House of the Parliament, an NDTV report has said. “It could be a game changer but can’t assume there will be no difficulties on the way”, he said after it was passed.

Earlier in the day, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had met CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury over a cup of coffee to discuss the issue.

Both leaders, during the discussion, spoke of the differences in the bill during UPA’s and NDA’s time. The Congress vice president said that as the government had tabled the GST bills as Money bills, pressing amendments in the Upper House would be of no use, some reports said. Yechury, on his part, advised Rahul Gandhi that the Opposition should register its objections symbolically by passing amendments and sending the bills back to the Lok Sabha.

Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda had also said that his party would not put pressure for voting on its amendments. There were reports that Congress party may still back an amendment of any other party to symbolically make a political point.

The meeting was significant as this was the first time that Sitaram Yechury had gone to the Congress Parliamentary Party office since the Left withdrew support to UPA-I in 2008 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. The invitation had come after both leaders ran into each other when they were entering the Parliament.

The meeting had come days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the Congress and the Left to take the initiative to build an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.