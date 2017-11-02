Junaid Khan murder case: Haryana Additional AG resigns after being slammed for helping lawyer of accused

The Haryana AG had sought an explanation from the additional AG following media reports alleging that he had provided assistance to the defence counsel of the prime accused in the Junaid Khan murder case. (IE)

Haryana Additional Advocate General Naveen Kaushik resigned from the government panel of lawyers on Wednesday after after the judge in the Junaid Khan murder case alleged that he was seen assisting one of the counsels of a man allegedly involved in the killing. Kaushik in his explanation to Advocate General Mahajan denied providing any assistance to the counsel. The Haryana AG had sought an explanation from the additional AG following media reports alleging that he had provided assistance to the defence counsel of the prime accused in the Junaid Khan murder case.

Kaushik had submitted his resignation and it had been forwarded to the government for acceptance, according to Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan. Official sources said Kaushik had been asked to resign in view of the October 25 order of Faridabad Additional Sessions Judge Y S Rathore who noted that Kaushik was seen “suggesting questions to be put to the witnesses” at the trial last week.

PTI quoted Mahajan saying, “After media reports, I sought explanation from him (Kaushik) to which he replied that he is associated with an organisation working for the promotion of different Indian languages. He (Kaushik) said he had supplied material to the concerned counsel in this case and did not assist him.” Mahajan said he asked him to resign and recommended to the government to accept his resignation. His assistance to the counsel is not justified, even though he submitted that he did not assist in the case.

Junaid, on board a Mathura-bound train, was stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers, was returning home to Khandawli village after shopping for Eid in Delhi. His body was dumped close to Asaoti village in Faridabad district.