Judiciary plays the role of catalyst, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said judiciary plays the role of a “catalyst” to take laws framed in the legislature to the doorstep of citizens. He said concerted efforts have been made by the state government to improve the reach of judiciary in the interior places of the state.

“Judiciary is the guiding force of our country, which leads the legal way for other three branches of our democracy to follow,” Sonowal said at the 16th All India Meet of State Legal Services Authorities here.

He said that to make democracy vibrant, involvement of the people in the system and their active participation in functioning of government is of paramount importance.

Keeping this in mind, the state government is giving maximum thrust on making government services more accessible to the citizens, he said.

Hailing the role of State Legal Services Authorities, the chief minister said during the past 20 years, it has extended free valuable legal aid to the needy and worked for generating legal awareness in society.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is also the executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), said extending legal services to the under-privileged sections of society has been the national commitment of the NALSA.

Gogoi, who was also present on the occasion, said NALSA has been providing free legal services to the weaker sections of society.

He also said that one of the objectives to organise the 16th All India Meet of State Legal Services Authorities was to identify the gaps, take remedial steps and chart out a future course of action for the organisation.

NALSA has envisioned to open legal literacy clubs in educational institutions in different parts of the country, including in Assam, Gogoi added.