JSW, Uttarakhand in pact to restore some sites in Kedarnath

Kedarnath is located in the Himalayas, about 11,000 feet above sea level in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. (Express Photo)

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group today entered into a pact with the Uttarakhand government for reconstruction and restoration of some sites in the temple town of Kedarnath. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed, “JSW Group has committed to the reconstruction and restoration of the Adi Shankaracharya Kutir along with a museum, Ghats on river Saraswati and part reconstruction of the Teerth Purohit (Priests) houses and other infrastructural facilities related to the houses in Kedarpuri”, the company said in a statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone to mark the commencement of the reconstruction & restoration projects. Jindal, who is JSW chairman, said his group believes that it endeavours towards restoration will assist in improving local infrastructure. The move will also help develop various facilities for local Teerth Purohits and the large number of pilgrims who visit Kedarnath, he added.

Kedarnath is located in the Himalayas, about 11,000 feet above sea level in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. Kedarnath is one of the Chardhams and has one of the holiest shrines in India.

“The reconstruction and restoration of these projects will help improve the overall facilities at Kedarnath which were damaged/washed away in the deluge of 2013,” the company said.