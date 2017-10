Senior Journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram over a case of blackmailing and extortion, according to reports.

Senior Journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram over a case of blackmailing and extortion, according to reports. Aam Admi Party leader Ashutosh in his official Twitter handle posted, “Vinod Verma Ex BBC and Amar Ujala Digital Editor has been picked up most mysteriously by UP N Chhatttisgarh Police 3.30am. Attack on press?” Verma looks after the media cell of Chhattisgarh Congress, reports say.