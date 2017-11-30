Journalist Naveen Srivastava shot dead in Kanpur by bike-borne assailants

Naveen. (ANI)

Attacks on journalists continue as another one was shot dead in Bilhur, Kanpur on Thursday by unidentified bike-borne assailants. The journalist was identified Naveen and he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot. However, this is not the first time that a journalist has been killed recently. In September, senior journalist KJ Singh was found dead at his Mohali residence. Not only this but his nonagenarian mother was also found dead at the residence. ADG (Law and Order) said,”Journalist Naveen Srivastava was shot at by 3-4 assailants while he was sitting in his hosiery shop. We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. DM & SSP of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. Couple of local police teams formed to crack the case.”

(More Details Awaited)