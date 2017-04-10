Jones Lang Lasalle company staffers torture dogs, get sacked

In another gruesome incident of animal cruelty, two employees of Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), a realty firm, allegedly mistreated stray dogs in front of their office

In another gruesome incident of animal cruelty, two employees of Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), a realty firm, allegedly mistreated stray dogs in front of their office. On a complaint filed by PFA (People for Animals), a strict action has been taken against the employees.

As reported by TOI, Nirali Koradia of the PFA told, ” They were informed by an animal feeder, Ayesha Lobo that stray dogs on the Jones Lang Lasalle(JLL)- managed commercial premises for their client along with the Andheri-Kulra junction were found missing. It was alleged that the dogs were captured, tortured and illegally dislocated from the site by three employees.”

He also said that they have filed a complaint against the three employees and had also informed senior executives of JLL about the incident. She added that on hearing the incident, the company has sacked two of its employees, as reported by TOI.

While talking to TOI, she said that this case serves as an example for those who feel that they can get away by harming or killing animals.” JLL media persons had replied and had said that a detailed investigation will take placed and had also assured that a stringent action will be taken against the staff members. On further investigation, the activists were able to find the dogs. While talking to TOI, she said that this case serves as an example for those who feel that they can get away by harming or killing animals.” JLL media persons had replied and had said that a detailed investigation will take placed and had also assured that a stringent action will be taken against the staff members. On further investigation, the activists were able to find the dogs.