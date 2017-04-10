Jones Lang Lasalle company staffers torture dogs, get sacked

In another gruesome incident of animal cruelty, two employees of Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), a realty firm, allegedly mistreated stray dogs in front of their office. On a complaint filed by PFA (People for Animals), a strict action has been taken against the employees.
As reported by TOI, Nirali Koradia of the PFA told, ” They were informed by an animal feeder, Ayesha Lobo that stray dogs on the Jones Lang Lasalle(JLL)- managed commercial premises for their client along with the Andheri-Kulra junction were found missing. It was alleged that the dogs were captured, tortured and illegally dislocated from the site by three employees.”
He also said that they have filed a complaint against the three employees and had also informed senior executives of JLL about the incident. She added that on hearing the incident, the company has sacked two of its employees, as reported by TOI.
However, this is not the first incident, in the past also, dogs have treated in the cruelest manner. Earlier in January, a man had set a bush on fire in which a mother dog and two of one-and-a-half-month-old puppies were resting. One of the puppies had died on the spot, while other succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.
Last year, Supreme Court had ordered to stop the killings of the stray dogs and had directed the government to take an action against the vigilante groups.