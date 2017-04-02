Jolt to Madhya Pradesh as power tariff hiked by 9.48%

In the Industrial category, the hike is 5.02 per cent and in the agriculture category, the hike is 13.18 per cent. (Reuters)

The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has hiked the power tariff by an average of 9.48 percent for 2017-18 fiscal year. The revised tariff will come into force from April 10. The Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued the revised tariff following the power companies proposed for the hike. In the Industrial category, the hike is 5.02 per cent and in the agriculture category, the hike is 13.18 per cent.

The hike in domestic consumer category, stands at 7.83 per cent whereas in the non-domestic category, the MPERC has hiked the tariff by 7.55 per cent.

In a statement, the MPERC said that it has determined the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Retail Supply Tariff for FY 2017-18 based on the ARR & Tariff Petition filed by the Distribution Licensees namely Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (East Discom), Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (West Discom) and Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (Central Discom), and Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).