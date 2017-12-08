Join duty or face termination, says Anil Vij to NHM employees on strike

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today warned contract NHM workers, who are on strike, to join duty by tomorrow morning or face termination of services. (Image: PTI)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij today warned contract NHM workers, who are on strike, to join duty by tomorrow morning or face termination of services. Civil Surgeons have been directed to issue notices in this regard to all such employees in their respective districts, he said here. “If these employees fail to do so, their contract will be terminated,” the minister said, claiming that the justified demands of the contract National Health Mission (NHM) employees have already been fulfilled by the Haryana government. “Their wages have been increased by 3 per cent and their service rules have been framed. Even after this, if they continue with their strike, then strict actions will be taken against them,” he said.

The NHM workers have been on strike for the past three days demanding regularisation of services. This demand relates to the central government, on which the Centre alone can take a decision, the minister said, adding that referral transport and emergency medical services would not be allowed to suffer. “We have our regular employees too, if NHM employees do not return in time, we would consider the alternative arrangement,” he said.