Jobs, admissions on fake caste certificates not valid: Supreme Court

The verdict came on a batch of petitions including the one filed by the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court judgement. (PTI)

The Supreme Court today held that government jobs or admissions secured under reserved category by using forged caste certificates cannot be held valid or sustained in the eyes of the law. A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud did not concur with the findings of the Bombay High Court that if a person continues in service for a long period of time and the certificate is found to be fake at a later stage then, he or she may be allowed to continue in the service.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions including the one filed by the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court judgement. The Supreme Court, however, said that the findings of its verdict would not be made applicable with retrospective effect and would be applied now onwards.

