JNU VC tank proposal splits students, some suggest give us more hostels, others say it will promote patriotism

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar proposal to put a battle tank inside the campus to instill nationalism in students has not gone down well with the students. In the first Kargil Diwas celebration on campus, Kumar had urged Union ministers for the tank, reported the Indian Express. The reactions were immediate. A BA student told IE that the student body would have much preferred if the VC had first held a meeting with the students’ union instead of the sudden imposition. The VC’s demand came months after the administration had installed iron bars and planted pots in the area well known to be a protest ground. According to Amal P P, vice-president of the JNU’s Students’ Union, the VC doesn’t have the right to impose such a rule. He said that JNU’s Academic Council, comprising of senior professors and JNUSU representative, should vote on the decision first. The Kargil Diwas celebration was organised by the JNU administration and Veterans India on Sunday.

IE quoted B K Mishra, head of Veterans India saying at the event that they “will create a situation where people will love the nation. And if they don’t, we will force them to love it”. Retired Indian Army officer G D Bakshi said that “there are many forts like Jadavpur and Hyderabad university which our Army will capture”. Reacting to such statements and the proposal to keep a tank on campus, a student said that JNU should instead focus on research seats, transport around the university, and provision of more hostels and library resources.

However some students felt excited about the idea. Anirban Mukherjee who hails from an army family told IE that a tank would shame people into feeling patriotic and make them think about the soldiers on the border. Former Chancellor of JNU and Rajya Sabha MP Karan Singh has suggested that a sculpture of ‘The Unknown Soldier’ that represents all three defence forces be built on the campus.