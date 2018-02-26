JNU teaches empathy for poor, studying here matter of pride: Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh

JN Singh had studied International Studies at JNU from 1979 to 1982. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh, who is an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on Sunday said that the varsity teaches empathy for the poor and studying here is a matter of pride. According to a report by The Indian Express, Singh who was speaking at the annual meet of Alumni Association of JNU (AAJ), Gujarat chapter, added, “It is not about being a card holder of Left or Right ideologies… it is a matter of pride for all of us… JNU teaches empathy for the poor which any government would like.”

Singh, who studied International Studies at JNU between 1979 and 1982, said that the University provides opportunities intellectually and internally so that the students can do their best. Singh added that he still remembers using the University library which was available for students till 12 in the night, adding that the kind of intellectual atmosphere that JNU provides was unparalleled across the country. “The kind of political belief which used to be there…abhi bhi hai (it is still there) and that’s why HRD Ministry gave it second rank in the country,” he added.

Supporting JN Singh, Mohan Jha, said that studying at JNU was the best thing that happened to him. Jha who currently serves as the Director General of Police (Administration), was a member of the Special Investigation Team that probed the Ishrat Jahan encounter case. He said that JNU keeps your brain open.

The event was attended by over 25 people including several professors from Central University Gujarat (CUG), PDPU, Gujarat University. The alumni also elected a new central panel and executive committee for the next two years.

