JNU students union threaten to expose varsity administration corruption

Slapped with fines and some denied admission to the next semester for “dissent”, JNU students’ union members today threatened to expose the varsity administration’s “corruption” in admissions and reservation process. The union also decided to take up a concerted campaign until the vice chancellor is removed from his office. “To silence dissent against anti-students policies of JNU admin at the dictates of BJP govt, JNU VC is imposing false charges on students and destroying their academic future,” JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey said in a release.

“Soon, JNUSU will release social audit of admission 2017 and highlight massive corruption in which JNU admin in involved,” he added. Office bearers of the union along with large number of students today staged a demonstration near the administrative block against “arbitrary” way in which students were punished.

“Apart from denying registrations, the varsity has also blocked results and degrees of three students which has pushed them to withdraw from their studies,” Pandey said. The union is holding its next protest meeting on August 4 in which previous members of the administration will take part to inform participants on how liberal the varsity used to be.

“We will hold campaigns until the present Vice Chancellor is removed from his office,” JNUSU General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said. An online campaign with hashtag #VCmustgo has also been widely circulated on social media sites by the union members. On July 25, the last day for registrations to semesters, Pandey along with four others were denied permission to register for failing to pay fines.