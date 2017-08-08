JNU Student Union criticises CBI probe into Najeeb Ahmad’s case, plans protest

The JNU Students Union today criticised the CBI for “not moving an inch” in the case of missing university student Najeeb Ahmad. (Source: PTI)

The JNU Students Union today criticised the CBI for “not moving an inch” in the case of missing university student Najeeb Ahmad. The students body has planned a demonstration outside the CBI headquarters tomorrow to protest the “partisan and apathetic attitude” of the investigation agency. “The CBI has not bothered to move even an inch in Najeeb’s case. Why does not the CBI arrest those who assaulted Najeeb?” JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey asked in a statement. The Delhi High Court today pulled up the CBI for filing the same report regarding its probe on the disappearance of Ahmad that was placed on record last time, saying that the case was “not transferred to the agency for fun”.

The students body has held several protests ever since Ahmad went missing on October 15 last year. “Presenting themselves before the Hon’ble High Court is merely a formality for them. The basic step of registering an FIR against those who are accused of assaulting Najeeb prior to his disappearance has not been taken so far. What is the CBI waiting for?” Pandey asked.

You may also like to watch:

