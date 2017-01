The incident took place a week ago when the girl was at her friend’s flat in Green Park. (representational photo)

A 21-year-old JNU student was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in south Delhi’s Green Park area. The incident took place a week ago when the girl was at her friend’s flat in Green Park. Salman and Suleman have been sent to Juvenile custody. They have been booked under section 376 of Indian Penal Code for committing rape.