JNU protest: Delhi Police book SHO for harassing journalist during students’ march, case transferred to Crime Branch

Vidyadhar Singh, an SHO of Delhi Cantonment police station has been booked by the Delhi police and an FIR registered against him for alleged molestation charges on the basis of a written complaint by a woman journalist. The officer has been transferred to District Lines, reported The Indian Express. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

This comes three days after the alleged molestation charges by the woman who was covering the JNU protest by students and teachers against compulsory attendance, autonomy, and “lack of administrative action” against JNU Professor Atul Johri on Friday. The police there resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse the protestors. It was alleged that the SHO manhandled the woman journalist and some JNU students during a protest march.

A large number of JNU students and teachers were stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water cannons. In her complaint, the journalist wrote that Singh pushed her and another reporter, who then told him that they are journalists. The complaint states that the SHO allegedly placed his hand on her chest before backing off.

A case under IPC Section 354 A has been registered at Sarojini Nagar police station on the complaint of alleged molestation, Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said on Monday. She further said that in the interest of fair and impartial probe, SHO Delhi Cantt has been transferred to District Lines, while the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The journalist was called by the vigilance branch to record her statement, where she was asked to narrate Friday’s incident to Additional DCP Mohd Ali and then to Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) Satish Golcha. Additional DCP (Southwest) Monika Bhardwaj, who was at Friday’s protest, was also present. The journalist has recorded her statement and submitted it to the Investigation Officer.