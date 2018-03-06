JNU announces twofold hike in mess fee effective January 1, students miffed

Jawaharlal Nehru University is once again in the thick of controversy, this time over a revision of mess fees among others. (PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University is once again in the thick of controversy, this time over a revision of mess fees among others. The university has released a circular informing students of the revised mess charges. The circular that was issued on February 27 said that the university has now increased the mess charges by 100 percent. The office of Dean of Students notified about the revision of charges of mess admission dues, guest and guest meal charges, fine for late payment and charges for extra items. The new rule is applicable retrospectively from January 1, the circular said.

As per the circular, the following revisions have been made for respective categories:

Mess Admission Dues category

• The refundable mess security: Increased from Rs 2,700 to Rs 4,500

• The establishment charges: Increased from Rs 550 to Rs 1,100 per semester

• Annual crockery/utensils charges: Increased from Rs 50 to Rs 200

• Newspaper charges (annual): Increased from Rs 15 to Rs 50

• Late payment of mess bill: From Rs 1 to Rs 20 per day

“Under the Mess Admission Dues category, the refundable mess security has been increased to Rs 4,500 from the earlier Rs 2,700, while the establishment charges per semester will be Rs 1,100 from Rs 550. Annual crockery/utensils charges have been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 200. Newspaper (annual) was revised from Rs 15 to Rs 50,” the circular read.

However, the move by the university has drawn strong criticism from students. Student and former JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty termed the move as “obnoxious” and said that the decision by the administration will adversely affect students. She further blamed the university for becoming a place for subsequent alienation of thousands of students.

The varsity had recently announced results of entrance examination for MPhil/PhD programme. Surprisingly, only four out of 749 candidates could make it through the entrance exam. This number of qualifying candidates was considered as bizarrely low! The entrance examination was conducted for the new academic year. Now the shortlisted candidate will appear in the interview for the Hindi department, which has 12 seats in its MPhil/PhD programme. However, it is not sure that these four candidates who have cleared the written test, will be able to pass the interview stage, the chairperson of the Centre for Indian Languages, Gobind Prasad, was quoted as saying.