JNU advises students against organising events violating High Court rules

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a notice advising all stakeholders to refrain from organising any event that is in violation of the rules, regulations and relevant court orders. “Disciplinary action will be taken as per the university rules against the violators,” the notice said. The notice has come in the wake of an upcoming public meeting which was to be addressed by a Member of Parliament at the Administrative block of the university today at 5.30 p.m.The university has also expressed doubt over the possibility of the MP being aware of the interim court orders related to holding such events in the JNU campus.

The notice further said that the invited speaker of today’s event was informed and apprised of the situation. “The president of the JNU Students Union has also been advised to discourage students from organising such events at prohibited areas in the campus,” the notice added. The JNU has seen unabated turbulent months with several crackdowns resulting in arrests of students and media chaos which led to a state of a crisis in the campus.