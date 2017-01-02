JMM activists show black flag to Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Opposition JMM activists today showed black flags to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a programme where the CM paid tribute to the statehood movement martyrs. (PTI)

Opposition JMM activists today showed black flags to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a programme where the CM paid tribute to the statehood movement martyrs in Kharsawan, 60-km from here, in adjoining Seraikela-Kharswan district today.

JMM activists showed black flags to Das and also allegedly hurled shoes during the programme. Deputy Commissioner of Saraikela-Kharswan, Srinivasan said some shoes were hurled during the programme but the Chief Minister was not present at that time.

The JMM activists were airing their protest against the amendment in decades-old Chhotanagpur and Santal Paragana Tenancy Act (CNT and SPT) brought in by the Das-led government recently. Das offered floral tributes at Shahid Park, in memory of the tribals who were killed in police firing on this day in 1948 for a separate homeland.

JMM activists led by the its local MLA Dasrath Gagrai, earlier tried to prevent Das from entering Shahid Park, were shouting “Go back, go back”. A week ago, JMM Senior Vice-President Champai Soren, had announced that they would not allow Das’s entry in the Shahid Park in protest against amendment enacted in the tenancy act.

BJP East Singhbhum district President, Dinesh Kumar condemned the incident and described it as “political stunt”.

Sixty-eight years ago on this day, hundreds of tribal people defying prohibitory order had gathered for a meeting in newly Independent India when police had resorted to firing, killing many.