J&K Police officer airlifted to AIIMS after getting hurt in stone-pelting

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer has been airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for speclialised treatment after he was seriously injured during stone-pelting clashes here, the police said today. Inspector Manzoor Ahmad, posted as Station House Officer (SHO), Nigeen near Hazratbal here, was badly injured in a stone-pelting incident in the Foreshore Road area here on Friday, a police officer said.

He said Ahmad was rushed to police hospital here with a skull fracture and an eye injury. The SHO was then treated at SKIMS hospital as his injury was reported to be critical, the official said. However, Ahmad needed urgent medical attention and was transferred to New Delhi in an air ambulance, he said. He said police have registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid has wished the officer a speedy recovery. “Inspector Manzoor, SHO Nigeen was badly injured in stone pelting incident in Srinagar while bravely performing his duty. He has been shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi via air ambulance. I wish him speedy recovery,” Vaid wrote on Twitter.