JK lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transferred

Five persons were arrested and a senior official shunted after a mob lynched a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Jammu and Kashmir police outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area on Thursday night. (Image: IE)

Five persons were arrested and a senior official shunted after a mob lynched a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Jammu and Kashmir police outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area on Thursday night. Top police officials expressed resolve that the guilty would not spared for the brutal killing of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe the case. Five of the 12 persons identified in connection with the crime had been arrested, state Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said. In an order issued late last night, Vaid also transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP), North Srinagar, Sajad Khaliq Bhat. Nowhatta, where the lynching took place, falls under the jurisdiction of the SP, North Srinagar.

Sajad Ahmad Shah, the additional SP (Traffic City), Srinagar, was asked to look after the duties of the SP (North Srinagar) while Bhat has been asked to report to the headquarters. “An SIT headed by an SP rank officer has been formed for speedy investigation into the lynching incident in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith was killed on the night of June 22,” a police official said. Pandith was stripped and lynched by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s Nowhatta area Thursday night triggering outrage across Kashmir and drawing all-round condemnation.

You may also like to watch:

“We have identified 12 persons in connection with the case and five of them have been arrested so far,” Director General of Police S P Vaid told PTI. While two persons were arrested yesterday, three more have been picked up since. “Two of the arrested persons are those who were injured in the firing at the time of lynching,” Vaid added. He said police has resolved not to spare the people behind the act. “It is the resolve of Jammu and Kashmir Police that we are not going to spare these rascals,” he said, adding that investigation into the case was underway and everything would be clear once the report comes.

“Let the investigation be completed. Only then can we say what happened,” he said. Asked whether moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was present in the Jamia Masjid when the incident took place, Vaid said, “It is a matter of investigation.” The incident also drew condemnation from the BJP, which is a part of the ruling alliance. Party chief Sat Sharma demanded the setting up of a fast-track court to punish those involved. “We demand setting up of fast-track special court to punish the culprits involved in the heinous crime,” he said.