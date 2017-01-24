J&K Government identifies 100 acres of land for resettling Kashmiri Pandits

The areas where Kashmiri Pandits are likely to be resettled, will be spread in ten districts of the valley. (AP)

The Jammu and Kashmir has identified 100 acres of land at a few places in the valley in its effort to appeal to the Kashmiri Pandits who had left the state in early 1990s after the staart of the militancy to return back. As per the MHA offocials, The areas where Kashmiri Pandits are likely to be resettled, will be spread in ten districts of the valley.

Nearly 62,000 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the goevernmnt, with 40,000 registered in Jamu, 20,00 in Delhi and about 2,000 in the remaining part of the country. After coming to power in 2014, the NDA Governmnt had earmarked Rs 500 crore for rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wrote to the then state chief minister Omar Abdullah to find out and fto resettle them. Rajnath Singh had suggested that land may be identified while keepinng the the security aspect in mind.

But the Omar Abdullah government had cited the model code of conduct for Assembly polls, which was on at that time, as the cause or not taking up the task. It alsao told the Centre that it was a dangerous idea as Kashmiri Pandits could become easy targets for militants.

Last week, state CM Mehbooba Mufti slammed those opposed to setting up of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, questioned how the return of “our people” could bring about a demographic change.

“Separatists and others opposed) are saying that if the Kashmiri Pandits comes back it will be demographic change. How is it a demographic change? Those who have taught us, lived and grown up with us and in whose homes we used to eat food and those who are an inseparable part of our culture, what demographic change will there be if they return back to Kashmir? I fail to understand this logic,” Mehbooba had said while completing the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in Legislative Council in Srinagar.

(With PTI inputs)