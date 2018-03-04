J&K Firing: Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Shopian’s Pinjoora

Jammu and Kashmir Firing: In a major gunfight in the valley today; four people, including a terrorist, were killed in firing incident in Shopian district.

Jammu and Kashmir Firing: In a major gunfight in the valley today; four people, including a terrorist, were killed in firing incident in Shopian district. As per ANI report, Gunshots heard in Pinjoora area of Shopian district. Later, it was reported that joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post near Pohan was fired upon by terrorists from a vehicle. The incident happened at around 8 PM today. The three over ground workers or accomplices in the car who were accompanying the terrorist were found to be dead. In the retaliatory firing, the terrorist identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar was killed & a weapon was found with him. Meanwhile, Police reached the spot and launched a cordon and search operation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora in wee hours of the morning. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in village Shakurdin following information about the presence of militants there. Police said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces. As per The Hindustan Times, the body of an unidentified terrorist was also found two days ago. Police had said that the militant had escaped after he was injured with bullets in a gunfight with the forces.

Meanwhile, in February last week, General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt had said that a large number of terrorists are waiting at launching pads across the LoC to cross over into Kashmir. He added that cease-fire violations by Pakistan are also an attempt to push infiltrators. Bhatt had said that the militants waiting across the LoC were in groups of 30-40 at many places from Lepa valley to Mandal area, near 161 brigade, Rampur, and other areas, citing security inputs. Bhatt had said that the security forces would continue to target the militant leadership. He added that there are complete synergy and coordination between all the agencies.