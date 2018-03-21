J&K encounter: 2 Army jawans, 2 policemen martyred in gunbattle with militants in Kupwara

In another fatal encounter between militants and police in the valley, two Army personnel and two policemen were martyred in Kupwara’s Halmatpora in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another fatal encounter between militants and police in the valley, two Army personnel and two policemen were martyred in Kupwara’s Halmatpora in Jammu and Kashmir. One policeman was also injured in the exchange of fire between militants and security forces. Meanwhile, in an encounter in the forest area of the district, two policemen lost their lives and another was injured. The wounded personnel is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. As per PTI report, the encounter broke out in the Arampora area of the district yesterday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening fire at an Army patrol party. A police spokesperson said the anti-militancy operation, which continued overnight, was going on when reports last came in.

Four unidentified militants were killed in the operation yesterday. The encounter took place after a group of militants, hiding in the forest area in Halmatpora, opened fire upon personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles and the state police’s Special Operations Group. The area was cordoned off after the gunfight broke out and additional troops were rushed to the spot.

On March 15, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces which broke out after a failed bid to snatch the weapon of the personal security guard (PSO) of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Balhama. On March 11, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. An anti-militancy operation was launched in Hakura area of Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants in the area. Two of the slain militants were identified as Eesa Fazli of Srinagar and Syed Owais of Kokernag in Anantnag.