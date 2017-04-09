J&K bypolls: One dead in clash between protesters and security personnel near polling station in Budgam

Photo for representational purpose only. (PTI)

Petrol bombs were hurled at polling stations in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 9 which resulted in clashes taking place in two different areas. While two were injured in a clash between protesters and security personals near a polling station in the Dalwan Pakerpora area of Budgam, another clash injured 2 in the Nasrullahpora area. According to the reports, the clash between the two has resulted in the death of one in Budgam’s Dalwan Pakerpora.

Earlier today, there were reports about stone-pelting incidents taking place in the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency where voting is underway for the bypoll, according to police officials. The incident started after some miscreants started throwing stones on polling stations in certain areas of Srinagar. According to police, “stone-pelting incidents were reported from Budgam and Ganderbal districts of central Kashmir which are part of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency where polling began at 7 AM.”

Stone-pelting incidents were reported from Hafroo Batpora in Chrar-e-Sharief Assembly constituency, Gooripora area in Beerwah, Dardpora and Soibugh in Budgam and Hayatpora in Chadoora assembly segments, the official said. He said in Wakura area of Ganderbal Assembly constituency, a polling station was without electricity and as the Power Development Department linemen tried to rectify the snag, some miscreants pelted stones on them.

Security forces swung into action and chased away the protesters, the official said. Meanwhile, normal life was affected in the three poll-bound districts of the Valley due to a strike called by separatist groups, who have asked people to stay away from the election process.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal were shut, while public transport was off the roads, the official said. He, however, said that few private cars were seen plying in these areas. The government has declared a holiday for today in these three districts.

(with agency inputs)