J&K Bypolls: Farooq Abdullah asks people to fight fascism

This election is a war of survival between “fascism and dignity between BJPs cultural and tyrannical onslaught on one end” and Kashmirs collective honour and prestige on the other end, the NC leader claimed.(PTI)

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today claimed that the upcoming bypolls to two parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir presented an opportunity to the people to fight against the wave of tyranny and fascism sweeping across the country. This election is a war of survival between “fascism and dignity between BJPs cultural and tyrannical onslaught on one end” and Kashmirs collective honour and prestige on the other end, the NC leader claimed.

Abdullah, who is the candidate of the NC-Congress alliance for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was addressing public meetings in Khan Sahib assembly segment of Budgam and Safakadal area of Eidgah in the city here.

You may also like to watch:

We are fighting this battle against those forces that have defamed our youth, robbed them of their dignity and eyesight and attacked our cultural and religious legacy of tolerance and co-existence, he said attacking political rivals.

The NC president alleged that the PDP’s alliance with the BJP had brought the State at the crossroads of political suppression and uncertainty as basic liberties and rights of the people had been unofficially suspended under a chronic anti-Kashmir agenda that has been harboured by the RSS ever since 1947.

These are the people who have always questioned the state’s special status, its flag and its regional political identity and have always advocated its complete abrogation, he said.

By aligning with them, PDP has provided them a space to attack us from within and weaken us internally and for this the people can never forgive them, Abdullah said.

He accused the PDP pf providing legislative foothold to the BJP in Kashmir valley. BJP has three legislators from Kashmir Valley because of PDPs support in MLC elections, he said. PTI SSB MIJ ADS 04041837