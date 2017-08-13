Jitendra Singh leads Tiranga Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir

Singh flagged off the yatra at Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Chowk, along with BJP state president Sat Sharma. (Image: PTI)

Union minister Jitendra Singh led a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ — a rally with the national flag — organised by the BJP youth wing as part of its ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan’ (Unite India Campaign) in Jammu today. Singh flagged off the yatra at Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Chowk, along with BJP state president Sat Sharma. The rally, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), passed through major city thoroughfares before coming to an end at the BJP office in Kachi Chawni. Addressing the gathering before the yatra, Singh said “‘Tiranga’ (the Tricolour) will fly high in every situation and in every region of the country. “(Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder) Shyama Prasad Mookerjee gave his life for a great cause and the ‘Tiranga’ will fly high in every situation, in every region,” he said.

He said separatism was restricted to just two-and-a-half districts of Kashmir, and accused the opposition of spreading misinformation. He said that Mahatma Gandhi had given a new direction to the Independence struggle in the form of the ‘Quit India Movement in 1942. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for similar tireless work for the next five years to free India from the clutches of corruption, illiteracy, casteism, communalism, terrorism, malnutrition and unemployment by chanting the mantra of ‘Sankalp Se Sidhi’ (Attainment through Resolve), he said.

BJP state president Sharma thanked BJP and BJYM leaders and activists for “contributing in making the atmosphere of the place filled with waves of patriotism”. He said that the BJP was the only party in India which worked with the sole aim of nationalism in letter and spirit. “We all must take a pledge to work for the making of a ‘New India’ by 2022 when India will be celebrating 75 years of freedom from the British rule,” he said.