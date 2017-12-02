Jitendra Singh bats agro-based entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir

Union minister Jitendra Singh today said the government’s focus was to build the capacity of farmers and create jobs in the agriculture sector. (Image: PTI)

Union minister Jitendra Singh today said the government’s focus was to build the capacity of farmers and create jobs in the agriculture sector. The minister of state in the PMO was speaking at an awareness campaign on centrally sponsored schemes for agriculture organised by the Directorate of Field Publicity, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at the Government Degree College here. Stressing that there was a need for new perspectives to promote agro-based entrepreneurship, Singh emphasised on capacity building and job creation in agriculture and its allied sectors. He added that similar initiatives were already underway in the north-east.

The campaign was aimed at helping farmers avail of benefits of government schemes to double their income by 2022. Singh said technical initiatives taken in the agriculture sector would ensure an increase in productivity and augment the economic profile of the farming community as envisaged by the prime minister. Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia said farmers should make use of modern technology to increase productivity.