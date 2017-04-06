Jishnu Pranoy death in Kerala: No evidence to prove Jishnu’s mother was dragged by cops, IG Manoj Abraham submits official report

The report states that there is no evidence to prove that Jishnu’s mother was dragged by police during the incident and therefore, no action needs to be taken against the concerned officer. (Source: IE)

Justifying the police action against Jishnu’s mother, Kerala IG Manoj Abraham has submitted an official report.which categorically states that there is no evidence to prove allegations of police brutality against the protesting mother. The report states that there is no evidence to prove that Jishnu’s mother was dragged by police during the incident and therefore, no action needs to be taken against the concerned officer.

However, it was also pointed out that the manner in which the entire matter was handled has its share of mistakes which requires further scrutiny.

Kerala IG Manoj Abraham made it clear that he has seen all videos related to the incident and thereafter, prepared the report.

Earlier this morning, senior CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala VS Achuthanandan extended support to Jishnu Pranoy’s family.

Speaking to Jishnu’s mother Mahija over the phone and brother Sreejith, VS Achuthanandan assured them of his support. He made enquiries about Mahija’s health as she was hospitalised yesterday.

According to local news channels, VS Achuthanandan reportedly told Sreejith to ”call me for any help whenever required.”

Sreejith, Mahija’s brother and Jishnu’s uncle, had alleged yesterday that the SI had acted brutally against them and he raised concerns about a possible conspiracy behind this action by the police.

Prominent political leaders in the state had strongly condemned the incident. Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran had visited Mahija in hospital.

Jishnu Pranoy was a first year BTech student of Nehru College of Engineering in Thrissur, Kerala. He committed suicide on January 6, 2017, after he was allegedly caught copying during an examination. According to his friends who spoke in secrecy to local media reporters, he was taken to the college office room and ”warned.” Jishnu’s classmates are known to have said that he was taken to the office of the Vice Principal and was there for over one and a half hours and their fear is that he may have been brutally assaulted.

Jishnu’s parents believe there is some foul play behind his death and that the college authorities are hiding facts.